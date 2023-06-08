Bengaluru man held for trying to sell pistol, bullets

The Cubbon Park police on Tuesday arrested a man who was trying to sell pistols and bullets at the Queens Road bus stop, a stone's throw away from the police station. The arrested has been identified as Neeraj.

According to police, Neeraj, a resident of East Bengaluru, was caught around 10 am. Police sub-inspector Eshwar Vannur got credible information about the suspect loitering near the bus stand to sell weapons. He rushed to the spot and detained Neeraj. He seized three pistols and at least 99 bullets.

During interrogation, Neeraj confessed to police that he got the weapons from an arms smuggler in Maharashtra and tried to sell them to make easy money. Police have registered a case under the Indian Arms Act against Neeraj.