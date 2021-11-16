Bengaluru Metro train operations extended till 11 pm

Starting from Thursday, the last metro train will depart the terminal stations at 11 pm as BMRCL has heeded to the demands from the public to extend the operations.

In a release issued on Tuesday, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said the last train will depart from Nagasandra, Silk Institute, Kengeri and Byappanahalli stations at 11 pm. At Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station in Majestic, the last train will leave at 11.30 pm.

However, the morning operations will continue to begin at 6 am on weekdays and 7 am on Sundays. Officials said the extension of morning timings may happen after seeing increased footfall in the early hours.

Ever since the state government withdrew the night curfew on November 5, members of the public has been demanding BMRCL to restore the pre-Covid operations. Many had taken to social media to point out that with public transport being the safest mode of transport at night, officials should look at passengers' convenience rather than revenue.

BMRCL officials had cited low ridership and high operation cost to restrict the last train departure to 9.30 pm and had promised to look into the issue when the footfall goes up.

Last week, the average daily ridership of Namma Metro reached to 2.65 lakh and the numbers hit 3.15 lakh on Monday, which is said to have played a role in extension of the timings.

