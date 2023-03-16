B'luru-Mysuru NH: Simha says problems will be heard

Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway: Motorists' problems will be addressed, says Pratap Simha

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Mar 16 2023, 00:01 ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2023, 00:01 ist
Pratap Simha. Credit: DH File Photo

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) will set up toll collection and deduction facilities at entry and exit points near Ramnagar and Channapatna towns on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway in a couple of days, Mysuru BJP Member of Parliament Pratap Simha said here.

The government is aware of the problems faced by Ramnagara and Channapatna going motorists using the highway. It will be addressed soon, he told reporters here.  

Toll collection started for the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta section (18th km to 74th km) for a length of 55.63 km. However, Ramnagar and Channapatna motorists complained that if they travelled from Bengaluru to Ramnagar or Channapatna, they were forced to give charges for the entire stretch till Nidaghatta. All these problems will be addressed soon, Simha said. 

On complaints of delay in completing the service roads, he said this is the first expressway in the country to have uninterrupted service roads throughout the stretch. Of the 118 km long service roads, only a few pockets are yet to be completed due to court cases. Most of the cases will be resolved and whatever the remaining will be solved soon, he said.

Till service roads are completed, two-wheelers and three-wheelers will be allowed on this road.

Wayside amenities like restaurants, toilets and other convenience shops will be set up soon.

He also said toll charges on this road are in line with the NHAI's toll policy. The government is not collecting more charges as alleged by several political party leaders, he said.

