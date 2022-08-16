Bengaluru: Over 12 lakh flags given away in a week

In all, the civic body had received a total of 15 lakh flags from the state government

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 16 2022, 01:08 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2022, 02:33 ist

As a part of the central government’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, the BBMP distributed as many as 12 lakh national flags over the last one week.

In an effort to reach city residents, the BBMP had re-distributed the flags to every ward office. The ward engineers, revenue officers and the health inspectors were given the task of distributing the flags locally. Besides selling the flags to government officers, contractors and sanitation workers, the engineers also gave the flag in bulk to apartments, residents' welfare association and shops. Each flag was sold for Rs 22.

It’s learnt that the BBMP was unable to sell around three lakh flags. Special commissioner (administration) S Rangappa, who was in charge of the distribution, did not respond to calls.

 

