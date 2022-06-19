Bengaluru reports 716 new Covid-19 cases

Bengaluru reports 716 new Covid-19 cases

Total number of Covid cases have touched 39,60,208 in Karnataka

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 19 2022, 00:47 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2022, 05:20 ist
The day’s test positivity rate stood at 3.06%. Credit: DH File Photo

The Bengaluru Urban district accounted for 716 out of 750 new Covid-19 cases reported in Karnataka, according to the official government bulletin released on Saturday. There were zero deaths. 

With this, the total number of Covid cases has touched 39,60,208 in the state. The day’s test positivity rate stood at 3.06%. With zero deaths, the state’s Covid toll remains at 40,070. 

As many as 425 people were discharged on Saturday, taking the total recoveries to 39,15,271. The number of active cases in the state is now 4,825. A total of 24,469 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

