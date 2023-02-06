Bengaluru techie dies in road accident

A 28-year-old software engineer died in a fatal accident in Nagenahalli.

At 2:30 am Sunday, 28-year-old Ramesh from Domlur was riding his scooter without a helmet when he struck a tree at the Nagenahalli cross near Hennur. The impact caused severe head injuries, and Ramesh died instantly.

His body was taken to the Yelahanka government hospital, where he was declared dead. His body has been handed over to his parents.