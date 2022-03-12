Bengaluru traffic police collects Rs 126 cr in traffic fines in 2021

Bangalore Traffic Police’s (BTP) annual collection of spot fines hit an all-time high of Rs 126.3 crore in 2021, eclipsing the 2017 collection of Rs 112 crore.

Data tabled in the Assembly also revealed that BTP collected Rs 289.99 crore in a three-year period from 2019.

Details, furnished in response to a question by Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy in the ongoing budget session, also revealed that traffic police collected Rs 65.82 crore in 2019.

They continued enforcing traffic rules during the pandemic in 2020 and 2021 as the city was paralysed by a series of lockdowns imposed by the government. In 2020, traffic fines touched Rs 85.8 crore.

In the two-month period between January 1 and February 28 this year, police collected Rs 12.06 crore.

Overall, motorists coughed out Rs 89.18 crore in 2019, Rs 99.57 crore in 2020 and Rs 140.32 crore in 2021 for violating the Motor Vehicles Act and Karnataka Police Act, apart from which they also paid towing and automation fines.

The written reply by Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said the city police have reduced manual intervention in booking people for traffic violations.

Public Eye app & more...

“Cases are being booked with the use of CCTV cameras, digital Field Traffic Violation Reports, BTP’s Public Eye app and Red Light Violation Detection Cameras placed in 10 locations of the city,” the response read.

Body cameras

The government was also supplying body cameras to all traffic police personnel working in Bengaluru city limits. Under the Smart City project, the government has already provided 1,097 body-worn cameras to the police personnel. The minister’s reply said measures are taken to supply 1,028 cameras soon.

Watch latest videos by DH here: