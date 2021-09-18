Bengaluru's second mega vaccination centre opens in Malleswaram

Bengaluru's 2nd mega jab centre opens in Malleswaram

  Sep 18 2021
  updated: Sep 18 2021
The second mega vaccination centre which opened at Malleswaram on Friday. Credit: DH Photo

The BBMP has set up the city’s second mega vaccination centre, at Malleswaram in northern Bengaluru, where citizens can get the Covid vaccine from 6 am to 10 pm every day. 

Opened at the kabaddi ground in Kodandaramapura in association with not-for-profit CARE India, the facility has four vaccination booths. 

The centre was inaugurated by Higher Education Minister and Malleswaram MLA Dr C N Ashwath Narayana and BBMP Administrator Rakesh Singh. Bengaluru’s first mega vaccination centre is located in Yelahanka New Town. 

Vaccination timings at the Malleswaram centre can be extended depending on the crowd on the particular day. 

Ashwath Narayan said that one of the booths would double up as a drive-in vaccination facility where people can get the jab while sitting in the car. After vaccination, they will have to wait for 30 minutes in the parking area. The centre would also provide walk-in vaccination to the needy. A pink counter will vaccinate senior citizens, women and the differently abled, he added. Pregnant and lactating women will also be vaccinated at the centre. 

Doctors will also be available at the centre in case any vaccine recipient develops complications, said BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta. 

