Bengaluru's Travel and Tourism Fair back after two years

After a gap of two years, the Travel and Tourism Fair (TTF), Bengaluru, was held on Friday at Palace Grounds here.

Being one of the oldest travel show networks, the organisers aim to help revive the tourism industry post-Covid.

Pankaj Kumar Pandey, secretary of the tourism department, was present during the inauguration.

A session on 'Adventure Tourism' was organised to attract more travel agents and tour operators to the segment.

Over 100 exhibitors and representatives from 12 states, including Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala, are set to take part in the three-day fair, which will culminate on March 6.

Check out the latest videos from DH: