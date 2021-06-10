Bescom engineer moves HC after being transferred 5 km away

The high court has dismissed a a Bescom engineer’s petition against his transfer from Attibele to Chandapur, both areas located within five kilometres on the southern outskirts of Bengaluru.

M Suresh, assistant engineer (electrical), challenged the transfer from the Attibele subdivision to the Chandapura subdivision, stating that he had been posted on Covid-19 duty and that the government has issued a note against such transfers.

He also contended that his transfer order was issued without the approval of the chief minister.

Justice M Nagaprasanna, however, noted that Suresh had been working in Attibele for the past two years and that he cannot wish to stay in the same place.

“The petitioner is transferred five km away from his place which would not in any way affect the Covid-19 duty that the petitioner submits to be performing,” the judge noted.

The court also observed that contrary to the petitioner’s claims, the chief minister had approved the transfer. Moreover, the engineer posted in Chandapura has been transferred to Attibele, the court pointed out and dismissed the petition.