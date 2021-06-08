Bescom panel will decide on location of transformers in six weeks, HC told

Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) has formed a coordination committee to find a solution to the issue of electric transformers installed on footpaths across the city, the utility agency informed the high court on Monday.

Bescom has faced criticism for installing transformers on pavements. Many people say these transformers not only block walkers’ path but also endanger lives.

G B Athri, a retired wing commander of the Indian Air Force, has filed a PIL petition in the court, arguing that electrical installations on roads and footpaths pose grave danger to human lives and amount to human rights violations.

The petitioner has sought the court’s directions to remove and relocate all such equipment within a fixed timeframe.

Responding to the petition, Bescom informed the court about the formation of the committee, which it said, will identify the places suitable for both new and existing electricity installations and equipment.

The committee is headed by the BBMP’s special commissioner (planning) and has senior engineers from both the BBMP and Bescom as its members.

It has met once so far and will meet again on June 24, and is expected to come up with recommendations on electric installations/transformers within six weeks, the Bescom counsel informed a division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka.

The bench has given Bescom time until July 20 to place on record a copy of the committee’s recommendations and posted the matter for hearing on July 22.