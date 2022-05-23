Brigade Road mishap: Survivor has no fracture or ligament tear despite 20-ft fall

Chris Peter, one of the two college-goers to accidentally fall from the second floor of a shopping mall on Brigade Road on Saturday, is recovering well, according to the hospital where he is being treated.

Peter and his classmate Leah Regina, also 19, crashed through the fibreglass window abutting the staircase landing of the Fifth Avenue mall around 1.20 pm. Leah suffered a head injury and was declared dead on arrival at Nimhans. Peter was also treated at Nimhans before being shifted to Hosmat Hospital as his injuries were minor. He has been shifted to the ward.

Dr Ajith Benedict Rayan, Medical Director, Hosmat Hospital, said Peter had minor injuries on the back and the right knee. “(There are) no fractures or ligament tears although he fell 20 feet,” he said.

Police investigations found that Leah was sitting on the narrow ledge of the window that’s about four-feet high and one-and-a-half-feet wide. As she leaned against it, the fibreglass panel gave way and she fell on the sloped driveway.

Leah lived with her mother and elder sister in Fraser Town. Her mother runs a salon. Peter hails from Andhra Pradesh. The teens were second-year BCom students at a private college in Bengaluru.

Police are treating the incident as an unnatural death because no one has alleged any foul play.

A source in the Fifth Avenue Owners’ Association called the incident unfortunate and expressed condolences to the family of the deceased.