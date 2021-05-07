CCB questions arrested doctors in bed-blocking scam

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has taken custody of the four people arrested for selling Covid beds on the black market, and visited the four private hospitals where they allegedly ran the scam.

On Wednesday, two doctors and members of their staff were arrested in the scam following an “expose” by BJP lawmakers the day before. Earlier, police arrested a social worker and her nephew in the same case.

Read | CCB arrests two doctors in bed-blocking scam

A senior CCB officer said they visited the hospitals on Thursday and gathered “some evidence”. The sleuths also questioned the staff of the BBMP Covid war room. Other hospitals will be visited shortly and necessary action taken, the officer added.

On Wednesday, the CCB raided eight Covid zonal war rooms set up by the BBMP and gathered data for analysis, said Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime). Teams headed by inspectors are analysing the data of each war room. Further action, if any, will be taken on the basis of the data, Patil added.

Two cases registered in connection with the case by Jayanagar police have been transferred to the CCB for further investigation.