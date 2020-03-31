Coronavirus: Not everyone needs to wear mask, clarifies Karnataka government

Putting an end to the conflict on the need of wearing a mask by those coming out of the house during the lockdown, the Health and Family Welfare Services Commissionerate has come up with an advisory stating 'everyone need not wear a mask'.

In the last few days, a major confusion was seen between the department's stance and police enforcement. The police have made it compulsory for every person who comes out to wear a mask or cover mouth and nose with a cloth. As the enforcement got stricter in the last few days, many people were stopped on the road and were made to take off their shirt and tie it to cover half their face.

The advisory issued on Tuesday did not mention the police enforcement but spoke about the departmental stores, shops, and establishments "insisting" on people to wear masks despite various circulars, communications and clarifications from the government on the issue.

"It is brought to the notice of all establishments and persons that as a rule, everyone need not wear a mask," the advisory said, listing out the people who are "supposed to" wear a mask.

Only those with symptoms of cold, cough, fever or any other respiratory problem; those caring for COVID-19 suspect/patients and health workers attending to patients with respiratory symptoms have to wear the mask.

The department further clarified that those treating or handling COVID-19 suspects or patients need to wear an N95 mask while others (with symptoms) can wear a triple-layer surgical mask.