Coronavirus: Second plasma therapy patient at Victoria Hospital recovers

After the first COVID-19 patient, who had received convalescent plasma therapy, had died at Victoria Hospital a few days back, Victoria Hospital administered it to another patient who has now recovered. The second plasma therapy patient has recovered and was shifted out of ICU.

This middle-aged patient was admitted to Victoria Hospital's ICU with severe COVID-19 symptoms and was also diabetic with high sugar levels.

The patient received convalescent plasma on May 27. Since then, there has been a steady improvement in his condition. His high-flow nasal oxygen was also taken off on June 2.

"At present, he is on minimal oxygen and was shifted to the isolation ward on Thursday. With the rapid recovery, we hope to discharge the patient soon. This is a significant improvement and is reassuring. We hope to see him recover completely and will closely monitor the condition going forward, to send the patient home," said Dr CR Jayanthi, Dean and Director, Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute.

On May 14, P796, a 60-year-old man, resident of Ananthapur, Andhra Pradesh, who was the first COVID-19 patient to be administered plasma therapy in Karnataka died. He was admitted to Victoria Hospital with severe pneumonia, respiratory distress, hypertension and Diabetes Mellitus and had died after a cardiac arrest. Unfortunately, his wife (P859, a 55-year-old) was also a COVID-19 patient, recovering at Victoria hospital at that time.