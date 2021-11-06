Covid-19: Play homes, nurseries in Bengaluru to reopen from November 8

Close on the heels of state government’s decision to reopen pre-primary schools (LKG/UKG), the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Saturday permitted reopening of play homes and nursery homes for two hours in a day starting from Monday.

The decision is largely expected to benefit working couples who have started to work from office spaces.

In a detailed circular to all the zonal officials, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta issued a separate set of guidelines keeping in mind the health and safety of toddlers attending the play homes. The circular directed the schools to recreate a festive mood to welcome the kids besides complete sanitisation of the premises as per the government guidelines and with a mandatory consent letter from the parents.

Also Read | Karnataka government lifts night curfew

All the staffers and attendees at the schools should have completed two doses of vaccination. Gupta has Instructed the officials that no child is sent back and all the kids, especially the migrant workers’ children, are admitted and provided with nutritious food.

The circular directed the schools to make seating arrangements with a minimum of one meter distance between two kids. All materials, learning equipment, mats, chairs and artefacts have to be thoroughly sanitised on daily basis. If there are more kids at these centres they should be allowed to visit schools on alternative days with prior intimation.

Schools have been strictly told to discourage visitors and specially instructed to keep sanitizer and disinfectant bottles out of Children reach preventing any further tragedy.

Check out the latest DH videos: