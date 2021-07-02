Covid-recovered Bengaluru patient contracts 'green', 'black fungus'

In an unusual case, an ENT surgeon has diagnosed a 45-year-old patient with both 'green fungus' (aspergillus fumigatus) and 'black fungus' (mucormycosis).

Dr Prashanth R Reddy at BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital received the microbiology report of the patient in the first week of June.

Karthikeyan R, a Mysuru-based independent pediatric physiotherapist, had persistent headaches and numbness of the cheek. A CT scan revealed the fungal infection in the sinus and below the eye surface.

Also read: After Covid-19, 'black fungus' robs some of their eyesight

“When I performed the operation, I realised it wasn’t just the mucor fungus. There were crystals inside his sinus cavity,” Dr Reddy told DH. What’s worrying is that while aspergillosis is common, this species of fungus is not common.

“The green colour is not common, it’s generally white in colour and is only present in the soil. After Covid, the mucosa of the sinuses is killed. Any dead tissue will lead to the growth of fungus be it food or the human body,” he added.

Though the doctor attributed the surge in fungal infections to SARS-CoV-2 variants, the patient’s Covid sample is not available for genomic sequencing. Dr Reddy also pointed to the high zinc levels in such patients.

“Patients are abusing multivitamins like Vitamin C and antibiotics that can’t help reduce a viral infection,” he said.

Karthikeyan tested positive for Covid-19 on April 24 and was in home quarantine with two other infected friends. Five days later, his oxygen saturation levels dipped. Karthikeyan, who had become a diabetic five years ago, was moved to the ICU on May 6.

“My oxygen saturation had gone down to 75,” he said. After eight days of intubation, on a ventilator, he started stabilising on day 6.

“I developed sinusitis (inflamed cavities around nasal passages) when I was moved to the ward. I had severe pain in the right side of my face. I came to Bengaluru to an ENT surgeon who operated on June 9. Though my corona symptoms have come down, a part of my face is still numb. Due to general body weakness, I won’t resume work till after two months,” Karthikeyan said.