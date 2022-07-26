Delay in declaring results: Former minister slams KPSC

The workings of the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) came under fire from BJP MLA S Suresh Kumar again, as he lashed out at the recruitment agency for delaying the announcement of results.

Though the main exams to recruit KAS officers were held in February 2021, the results are yet to be announced, he said. “It is unhealthy for the KPSC to repeatedly fail in fulfilling its responsibilities,” Kumar said in a statement.

“It is unbecoming of any institute to make candidates wait for 17 months for the results. The administrative system requires candidates who have not lost their enthusiasm, rather than those who have lost interest in civil services by waiting long for their results,” he said.

Recalling that he had met KPSC officials over a month ago, the former minister said the officials had assured him of releasing the 1:3 list for KAS interview rounds — ahead of the final selection of candidates — by July 10.

“I was recently informed that the results were delayed as the official concerned (with announcing the list) was infected with Covid-19,” Kumar said.

While some results such as motor vehicle inspectors, first division assistants, and drawing teachers are out, several others, including second division assistants and junior engineers, are yet to be announced.

"KPSC should understand the struggles of various candidates at least now and announce the 1:3 list of KAS and results of other exams," he said.