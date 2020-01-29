Despite dip in air traffic movement, KIA fliers grew 4.1% in 2019

Hit by the closure of a large airline and grounding of some aircraft types, Air Traffic Movement (ATM) dipped marginally at the Kempegowda International Airport in the year 2019 (CY19). But annual passenger numbers touched 33.65 million, a 4.1% growth over 2018.

The turbulence in Indian aviation last year was so severe that the ATM that had recorded a double-digit Cumulative Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from CY14 to CY18 went down by 0.1%. “The total ATM during this period was 2,35,058 as compared 2,35,190 ATM in CY 2018,” according to the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL).

Singapore (1,628 ATM), Dubai (1,488) and Kuala Lumpur were the top three international destinations for flyers heading out of KIA in CY19, while Delhi (13,186), Mumbai (11,801) and Hyderabad were the top domestic destinations. Seven new destinations and two new international airlines were introduced during the course of the calendar year. Two more — Japan Airlines to Tokyo and Lufthansa to — are set to operate from the summer of 2020.

Currently, Bengaluru is connected to 82 destinations, including 25 international cities. Thirty-six passenger airlines (eight domestic and 24 international, including four Indian carriers) operate to and from KIA on a regular basis. Besides, there are 14 cargo airlines, including two Indian carriers.

International movements during CY19 remained on the upswing, growing by 13.0% with a total of 30,556 ATM as compared to 26,966 ATM in CY 2018. BIAL attributed this to the launch of new routes and new flights during the winter of 2018. However, domestic movements saw a slump of 1.8% to 2,04,502 ATM from 2,08,224 ATM in CY 2018.

Domestic cargo remained positive, registering a 4.1% growth in CY19. The total domestic cargo processed in this period was 1,49,603 tonnes. But international cargo dropped by 4.1%.