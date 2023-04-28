Double strike: New Kalasipalyam terminal streamlines bus journey, eases traffic woes

A little over two months after the Kalasipalyam bus terminal opened, passenger travel and traffic conditions have improved significantly.

As many as 685 BMTC buses and 196 KSRTC buses run from the terminal. Daily departures stand at 2,740 serving passengers travelling to and from different parts of the city.

The new terminal has also made travel easy for passengers with clearly demarcated platforms and information boards.

Bhavani, working with a private firm in Bengaluru, takes the bus to Anekal and back every day. "The bus timings are a bit erratic, but the bus terminal by itself has been a huge help, especially because there is seating space and usable toilets," she said.

From May 1

A BMTC official said buses traveling to Magadi Road that previously stopped outside Victoria Hospital will start from the bus terminal from May 1.

The decision to allow private buses to park in a single file along Kalasipalyam Main Road has significantly improved traffic flow in the area.

With fewer obstructions on the road, vehicles are now able to move more smoothly.

"The area has seen a drastic improvement in traffic and cleanliness.

"The roads around the terminal are no longer congested because most buses are parked inside," said Jairam, a store owner.

A traffic police officer stationed outside the Kalasipalyam bus terminal said while traffic on Kalasipalyam main road has significantly eased, buses redirected towards Alur Venkata Rao Road have caused some congestion during peak hours.

"The BMTC should have opened at least one exit facing Kalasipalyam main road, just as it was in the past, rather than directing buses to (Alur Venkata Rao Road) side,” the officer said.

“Even if a hundred buses departing to Anekal, Bannerghatta Road, Hosur Road and other routes are allowed to go on Kalasipalyam main road, it would further ease traffic in the area."