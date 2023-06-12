Dutch vlogger harassed in Bengaluru's Chickpet, one held

A Dutch vlogger was manhandled in Bengaluru's Chickpet, the video of which has gone viral now.

In a video posted from his YouTube channel 'Madly Rover', the Dutch Youtuber Pedro Mota was seen getting harassed by a shopkeeper in the city's busy market while making a vlog.

In the video titled, Attacked At The Thieves Market In India, a shopkeeper can be seen grabbing Mota's hand aggressively, as the Dutch national pleaded to let go.

Mota wrote, "Foreigner traveling in India experiences the thieves market in Bangalore, also known as the Sunday market or chor bazaar. But exploring the area started out on the wrong foot as an angry man attacked me by grabbing and twisting my hand and arm, lunging after me as I tried to escape".

The incident which happened a few days ago came to light on Monday and quickly gained traction online, with many social media users urging the Bengaluru City Police to take appropriate action against the shopkeeper.

Following the outrage, the police arrested the accused, who has been identified as Navab Hayath Sharif.

Confirming the development, DCP West Lakshman Nimbargi said section 92 of the Karnataka Police Act has been imposed on Sharif.

Section 92 prescribes punishment for street offences and nuisance and imposes a fine which may extend to Rs 100 and in case of default of payment of such fine shall not exceed eight days notwithstanding anything in section 67 of the IPC.

Condemning the incident, advocate Ashutosh J. Dubey said, "It is shameful that someone would act in such a disrespectful manner towards a foreign visitor who was visiting Bengaluru, India; urgent action should be done against that person."

This is not the first time that foreign nationals have been assaulted in India.

Back in December, a South Korean vlogger made headlines after she was harassed on the streets of Mumbai by two men.

(With IANS inputs)