G-20 meet: No-fly zone declared around Taj West End  

Bengaluru city police commissioner C H Pratap Reddy on Thursday declared a temporary no-fly zone within a kilometre radius of Hotel Taj West End from February 4 to 11.

The order comes as part of preparations for the G-20 presidential meeting to be held in the hotel.

Reddy noted in the order: "As a part of the safety and security of VVIPs and foreign delegates, I consider that it is necessary to declare a 'temporary no-fly zone' within a one-km radius of Hotel Taj West End."

The order prohibits the flying of drones, UAVs, glider aircraft, all small aircraft and non-schedule aircraft within that radius.