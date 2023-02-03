G-20 meet: No-fly zone declared around Taj West End  

G-20 meet: No-fly zone declared around Taj West End  

The order prohibits the flying of drones, UAVs, glider aircraft, all small aircraft and non-schedule aircraft within that radius

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 03 2023, 02:42 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2023, 05:33 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Bengaluru city police commissioner C H Pratap Reddy on Thursday declared a temporary no-fly zone within a kilometre radius of Hotel Taj West End from February 4 to 11.

The order comes as part of preparations for the G-20 presidential meeting to be held in the hotel.

Reddy noted in the order: "As a part of the safety and security of VVIPs and foreign delegates, I consider that it is necessary to declare a 'temporary no-fly zone' within a one-km radius of Hotel Taj West End." 

The order prohibits the flying of drones, UAVs, glider aircraft, all small aircraft and non-schedule aircraft within that radius.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru news
Bengaluru
G20 summit
Taj West End

What's Brewing

'Pathaan' rakes in Rs 667 cr gross worldwide in 8 days

'Pathaan' rakes in Rs 667 cr gross worldwide in 8 days

Stalingrad: 80 yrs ago, a win that changed World War II

Stalingrad: 80 yrs ago, a win that changed World War II

Aus is removing Queen Elizabeth II's image from $5 note

Aus is removing Queen Elizabeth II's image from $5 note

Beyonce announces first new tour in nearly seven years

Beyonce announces first new tour in nearly seven years

Bangalore: A paradise lost

Bangalore: A paradise lost

What is Hindenburg Research?

What is Hindenburg Research?

 