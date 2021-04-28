Have symptoms, but still test negative? Stay isolated, say doctors

Despite severe symptoms like fever, cold and cough, 31-year-old Bengaluru South resident Harshita (name changed) did not isolate herself since her RT-PCR test report came negative a week ago.

But her blood saturation levels tumbled four days later and she had been diagnosed with severe pneumonia. Harshita may not have isolated herself relying on the negative report, but now her entire family has tested positive. Both Harshita and her nine-year-old child are battling for life at the hospital.

Doctors are observing more cases like Harshita’s for the past two months. “These people (with symptoms) unwittingly become super-spreaders since they rely on the negative RT-PCR report and don’t isolate themselves, though we insist they do,” said Dr C Nagaraj, director, Rajiv Gandhi Institute for Chest Diseases.

Doctors in Bengaluru said they come across 20 to 25 such cases a day. But those taking the RT-PCR test early would get a negative result despite the symptoms. “In RT-PCR, the virus load will shed four to five days after getting infected. That’s why we ask such people to get a CT scan and blood test to get clarity,” Dr Nagaraj added.

Dr K S Ravindranath, senior cardiologist at the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences, said the test report would depend on when it is taken. “It can be false negative if they had given the test early,” he said. “Rather than going by the test, we should treat the person as Covid-positive if the symptoms are strong. I feel it’s better to over-diagnose than under-diagnose.”

Doctors, therefore, appeal to people to isolate themselves when symptoms like cough, cold, sore throat, body pain and fever show up. They should also start taking Covid drugs under medical supervision.

"These people are even struggling to get admitted as they don't have a BU number generated as their RT-PCR is negative,” said Dr Ravindranath.

“Even if they are diagnosed with severe pneumonia, hospitals refuse to admit them as they don't have a BU number. The Technical Advisory Committee for Covid-19 should advise the government to issue directions to hospitals to treat such patients as Covid-19 positive only."