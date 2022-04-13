HC stays govt order to remove two BU syndicate members  

The high court on Tuesday stayed the operation of the order of the state government removing Dr Govindaraju and Prem Sohanlal as syndicate members of the Bangalore University.

Justice S G Pandit passed the interim order staying the April 7, 2022 government order for three months. The government nominated them on December 10, 2019. However, by way of a notification dated April 7, 2022, the state government removed them and nominated Dr C R Mahesh and Dr Anil Kumar as syndicate members.

Senior counsel appearing for the petitioners argued that the order was arbitrary and unreasonable. It was contended that the order of removal did not disclose any reason.

