High-risk pregnancy hospital, human milk bank opened

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Tuesday inaugurated a 72-bed high-risk pregnancy hospital and a human milk bank at the government-run Vanivilas Hospital to mark International Women's Day.

Out of the 72 beds, 28 will have the neonatal ICU, 22 paediatric ICU and 22 maternal ICU.

The unit has been funded by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation, the Karnataka Health System Development Reform Project and Bangalore Smart City Limited.

As for the human milk bank, Dr Sudhakar said it had collected 27 litres of breast milk so far, out of which 21 litres had been given to 90 children. He noted that the facility which was limited to private hospitals was now available in a government hospital.

"The infant mortality rate in Karnataka is 21 per 1,000 and the maternal mortality rate is 92 per one lakh," the minister said.

