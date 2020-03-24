Home-quarantined? Police will book you if you step out

Police officers and health workers will diligently track people under home quarantine following complaints that many were seen roaming around.

The police control room received around 25 calls about people with ‘home quarantined’ seals on their hands travelling on BMTC buses, coming to supermarkets or visiting eateries.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said about 5,000 people who returned from abroad were under home quarantine and all of them had been stamped to ensure they stayed indoors in the interest of public health.

“Our officers and workers of the health department or the BBMP will visit them. If they are found venturing out, they will be booked under the IPC and sent to the government quarantine centre located in Devanahalli,” he added.

Police are also pasting notices on the doors of those under home quarantine and have roped in the neighbours to keep a watch on them.

“If five or more people congregate on any place, they will face strict action,” Rao said, also warning those taking selfies or playing cricket on empty roads.

This apart, all flyovers across Bengaluru will be closed for traffic in order to curb recent accidents caused by

speeding. “Only ambulances and emergency vehicles will be allowed on the flyovers,” he added.