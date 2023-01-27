Hundreds revel in Republic Day spirit in Bengaluru

As people filed into the stands to witness the 74th Republic Day celebrations at the Manekshaw Parade Ground, a hush of patriotic pride washed over them. With three gates for entry, military officers, freedom fighters, ex-servicemen, other officers and the general public alike wore pride and excitement on their faces as they settled in for nearly two hours of R-day celebrations.

This joy could be seen from the roads connecting to the ground, even as the city traffic police did their best to accommodate every vehicle. Vehicles were directed to their designated parking spots, demarcated by the coloured strips that were on the invites in the hands of those who sat inside.

The extensive checking did not quieten the excited buzz of the gathering, as people waited patiently in line to be thoroughly checked a couple of times before being let inside. The numerous police officials gathered at the gates ensured that, even if there was a little holdup during entry, no prohibited items could make their way inside – not even water bottles.

Phones were our and the crowd started talking pictures as the contingents from the defence forces, BSF, CRPF, NCC, traffic police, several schools and other teams began marching past the stands, with the audience eager to capture each moment. They watched in awe as the contingents completed their parade, before standing up again in silence to honour the state song.

The cultural programme kicked off with a song commemorating the efforts of farmers, inspiring the audience.

A Kalaripayattu performance by the MEG centre drew much admiration from the crowd, and the people kept this excited energy going at full blast for the finale of the cultural programme - the motorcycle display by the Army Service Corps team ‘Tornadoes’.