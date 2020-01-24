In a first, BBMP civic workers to march in Republic Day parade in Bengaluru

Working hard to improve its position on the Swachh Survekshan ranking, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is leaving no stone unturned.

Going all out to make the message of cleanliness heard, the BBMP has set its eyes on the 71st Republic Day celebrations. For the first time, the spectacular parade at the Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground in the heart of Bengaluru will witness a contingent of BBMP civic workers (Pourakarmikas) marching to the tune of drums and spreading the message of cleanliness.

BH Anil Kumar, Commissioner, BBMP said that the key attraction of this year’s Republic Day celebrations in Bengaluru would be the contingent of the BBMP civic workers.

“Conveying the message of Swachh Bharat to the general public, a contingent of our pourakarmikas will take part in the march past for the first time,” said Kumat.

Governor of Karnataka Vajubhai Vala will hoist the tricolour at 9:00 am, followed by flower shower by the chopper of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

According to the commissioner, as many as 1,750 people divided into 44 contingents will take part in the Republic Day event on Sunday for which a full-dress rehearsal is on full swing since Thursday at the Manekshaw Parade ground.

To enthral the audience, a variety of cultural programmes by 2,000 students, drawn from various schools in Bengaluru, has also been organized. A 20-soldiers’ teams of the Indian Army Service Corps—the tornadoes, will be performing daredevil stunts on motorcycles. Demonstrating the preparedness of the state forces to face any kind of adversaries in the event of terror threat, the Garuda force of the Internal Security Division of the Karnataka police will demonstrate the ‘Bus Intervention’ exercise.

Explaining the security arrangements, Bhaskar Rao, Bangalore City Police Commissioner said, “The entire parade ground will be under surveillance using 70 CCTV cameras. We have deployed 75 officers in and around the parade ground for vigilance and security purpose. We have stepped up our vigilance and keeping a tab on the possible movement of suspicious elements including hotels, lodges and other accommodating facilities. On Sunday, headed by 9 DCPs, 150 officers and 943 police personnel will be on duty ensuring the safe celebrations.”

GN Shivamurthy, Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru Urban district said, “A total of 10,000 seats have been arranged for the invitees and dignitaries, divided into various categories including VVIPs, VIPs, Freedom Fighters, Defence Personnel and the general public. All arrangements have been made to face any emergency scenario during the celebrations at the parade grounds.”