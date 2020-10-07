In a first, Bengaluru reports over 5,000 Covid-19 cases

Bengaluru reported a record 5,012 cases on a single day, out of the 34,336 samples that were tested on October 5.

BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad, however, maintained that many of the cases could be from pending reports of October 4 when 27,757 samples were tested.

“Pending reports from October 4 might have been uploaded on October 5. Hence the sudden surge in today’s cases,” he told DH.

The city’s test positivity rate stands at 13.69%. While the BBMP West Zone contributed 18% of the cases, the South Zone accounted for 16% of the cases and the East Zone 15%.

As many as 3,107 people who tested positive in the past 24 hours are men while 1,905 are women.

An age-group distribution of cases shows that around 700 out of the 5,012 patients are aged between 30 and 39. As many as 3,354 patients were discharged on Tuesday while 34 new deaths were reported. Most deaths were seen in the 60-69 age group.

The cumulative cases in the city are now 2,57,241, out of which 55,736 are active carriers of the virus. So far, there have been 1,98,369 recoveries. The death toll is now 3,136.