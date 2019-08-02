Independence Day: High security alert issued at KIA 

Two weeks ahead of Independence Day, a high-security alert has been issued at the Kempegowda International Airport. Frisking of passengers and security checks have been intensified at all the gates.

Although this is an annual affair, the alert this year assumes significance in the wake of the Pulwama attack. Soon after the attack, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) had issued a circular to all airports in the country to beef up their security infrastructure and alertness.

Heightened security has been a regular feature at KIA ever since that nationwide alert. Passengers have often complained about queues getting longer at the security gates. Many had taken to social media to articulate their frustration at being forced to remove their shoes and belts.

On Friday, KIA’s operator — Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) — issued a passenger advisory through a tweet: “The high-security alert at the #BLRAirport might result in some additional wait time, queues and delays. Passenger security is our first priority. Please plan your travel accordingly. Apologies for any inconveniences.”

The threat perception at KIA has risen immensely in recent years as the airport has emerged as the busiest in South India and the third busiest nationwide. Last fiscal, over 33.3 million passengers transited through the airport.