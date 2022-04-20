Issue work orders for pothole-filling in 36 hours, Karnataka HC tells BBMP

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed the BBMP to issue work orders to American Road Technology and Solutions Pvt Ltd within 36 hours to undertake further pothole-filling works in the city.
A division bench headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi asked the BBMP to submit a report on the issue by Thursday.
The counsel appearing for the company operating Python machines informed the court that the BBMP is yet to issue work orders to repair the new stretch of roads identified in the recent joint survey. The counsel submitted that the work could not be started since the work order has not been issued.
The advocate for the BBMP, on the other hand, sought time to finalise the work order stating that the company had some issues with the formalities.
The bench orally expressed its dissatisfaction over the delay in issuing work orders despite the survey identifying roads needing urgent repair. It said some stretches require immediate attention due to the pre-monsoon showers.
Watch latest videos by DH here:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Brazil paper plane pilots seek international glory
The commentary stint behind Dinesh Karthik's resurgence
A guide to India's stringent gun laws
MP teen hangs self as father fails to recharge phone
SRK-Taapsee to star in Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki'
BCCI runs as 'private club' as nepotism reigns supreme
Bollywood divas and their stunning bridal looks!
How long does menopause last?