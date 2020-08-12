Jobless air hostess ends life after fight with husband

A jobless air hostess allegedly killed herself hours after fighting with her husband in the early hours of Tuesday.

Parinita Bora, from Assam, was found dead at her home in Kempapura near Hebbal, North Bengaluru, by her domestic help around 2.30 am on Tuesday. The maid lives in with Bora.

Bora dated Vishal and married him three years ago. The couple has a one-year-old son. Preliminary investigation by the police revealed that Bora hanged herself in the bedroom after fighting with Vishal on Monday night.

Police learnt about the incident at 3 am and rushed to the scene. They did not find a death note in the bedroom. "The body has been shifted to the mortuary. We’ve informed her parents about her death and are waiting for their arrival in the city. Based on their complaint, we’ll register a case under appropriate sections," said a police officer who's part of the investigation.

Bora worked as an air hostess at a private airline while Vishal was a supervisor at a supermarket chain. Bora lost her job as the airline grounded flights due to the lockdown. In a few weeks, Vishal also lost his job.

The couple had been quarrelling over petty issues which then spiralled into major differences.