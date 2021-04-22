Karnataka CM Yediyurappa discharged from hospital

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa discharged from hospital after recovering from Covid-19

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Apr 22 2021, 11:46 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2021, 11:52 ist
BSY gets discharged from Manipal Hospital. Credit: Special arrangement

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa was discharged from Bengaluru's Manipal Hospital after he recovered from Covid-19.

This is the second time that the Chief Minister contracted the disease after the first time in August last year.

"I am healthy now after the treatment. I have called cabinet meeting today at 4 pm today," the CM is quoted as saying by ANI.

Karnataka is seeing a big rise in Covid-19 cases with the state reporting over 23,000 cases for the first time on Wednesday.

