Karnataka CM Yediyurappa discharged from hospital after recovering from Covid-19

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa was discharged from Bengaluru's Manipal Hospital after he recovered from Covid-19.
This is the second time that the Chief Minister contracted the disease after the first time in August last year.
"I am healthy now after the treatment. I have called cabinet meeting today at 4 pm today," the CM is quoted as saying by ANI.
Karnataka is seeing a big rise in Covid-19 cases with the state reporting over 23,000 cases for the first time on Wednesday.
New Apple devices target markets led by smaller rivals
DH Toon | No 'thali' left for PM Modi to beat?
Cab fares hiked by 90%. Are drivers earning enough?
Old mess and a new 'waste' body
Steven Spielberg’s ‘Jaws’ has lessons for Goa
Climate change puts morning cup of coffee under threat
This couple married four times to maximise their leave
Climate change altering migration of whales?