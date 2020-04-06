Karnataka exempts bakeries from lockdown

In a move that is expected to bring some relief for citizens, Karnataka on Monday exempted bakeries, biscuit, condiments and confectionery units from the lockdown, allowing them to operate with minimum staff and labour.

While the units are barred from serving in the premises, only takeaways will be permitted, according to a circular by Rajendra Kumar Kataria, the state nodal officer for essential commodities and supply chain management.

The circular points out that bakery products and related items are being consumed by patients, elderly people, children and the general public.

The circular has also laid out several guidelines for the functioning of these units during the lockdown period, which includes using thermal scanners at factory gates to screen all employees, providing masks, avoiding all internal meetings and training programmes, among others.

"It is stated that all employers shall ensure that these units maintain a high standard of health, hygiene, sanitation and social distancing. The units shall not permit serving/dining in the premises and only parcel/takeaways are permitted," the circular read.

The exemption is based on orders issued by the Centre on March 24, which had permitted the functioning of food units engaged in "bakery and biscuit, condiments, confectionery and sweet for manufacturing, supply and operating retail outlets with minimum staff.”