Karnataka HC pulls up BBMP chief commissioner

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday pulled up Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta over inaction against unauthorised structures in the city.

“When we are here to protect you, why are you scared to take action?... You are holding a very important post and we expect you to work. Get the work done,” a division bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum orally instructed Gupta, who was present before the court.

The bench was hearing a suo motu petition registered in 2019. The chief commissioner submitted that so far 4,279 buildings have been identified with certain deviations from the building plan. The report also stated that about 2,591 buildings are still to be surveyed. The court noted that the civic agency has not carried out any survey with respect to constructions without any sanction plan.

“We are not at all satisfied with the report submitted by way of an affidavit. The suo motu cognizance was taken by the high court way back in 2019. Even after two years, no concrete effort has been taken by the BBMP to remove illegal constructions,” the court said.

On the assurance given by the chief commissioner that concrete steps will be taken in this regard, the matter has been adjourned to December 9. The bench directed the chief commissioner to show the demolition exercise carried out on the illegal buildings at the next date of hearing.

In a previous hearing, the court had observed that BBMP does not want to give priority to buildings built without permission.

Check out latest videos from DH: