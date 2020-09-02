Karnataka IPS officer gets shot by his own gun; hospitalised

Senior IPS officer, RP Sharma, 59, Director General of Police (DGP) and Chairman of Karnataka State Police Housing Corporation, suffered two bullet injuries on Wednesday. He has been rushed to Columbia Asia hospital in Kempapura and is undergoing treatment in the ICU.

According to a senior police officer, the incident happened around 5 pm, when he was cleaning his weapon in his house near Kothanur in North-East Bengaluru.

RP Sharma was cleaning his private revolver in his house, and as it was loaded, it accidentally got fired and he suffered bullet injuries. He is responding to the treatment and has communicated to us in writing. He wanted to sell his revolver, so he was cleaning it", Kamal Pant, police commissioner, told DH.

A senior officer said, on hearing the firing sound, Sharma's daughter who was in the house found him bleeding profusely. She rushed him to the hospital with the help of the staff deployed to Sharma.

Bheemashankar S Guled, deputy commissioner of police (North-East) ruled out any foul play behind the incident and said it was purely an accidental incident. "We have taken up the case and are investigating further," he said.

A senior officer who is part of the investigation said, "Sharma or any other trained officer don't need two bullets to kill themselves. Just one bullet is enough to end the life. Moreover, Sharma himself has given a written statement saying he was cleaning the revolver". Sharma had some serious health issues.