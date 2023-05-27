KR Circle underpass flood: Lokayukta initiates suo motu case against BBMP

The Karnataka Lokayukta has filed suo motu proceedings against BBMP officials after a 23-year-old techie drowned when her car got stuck in neck-deep water at KR Circle underpass on Sunday.

The Lokayukta, in its notice, said that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) was responsible for ensuring proper maintenance of drains.

“But, prima facie, there has been negligence on the part of the officers entrusted with the responsibility of maintenance of stormwater drains. In my considered view, every citizen who lives within the municipal area or a local body has a right to have roads maintained in a reasonable condition. This is a part of the fundamental right guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India,” the notice read.

That apart, the Lokayukta also pointed out that the public pays taxes expecting corresponding facilities from the authorities/civic bodies to make their lives comfortable and hassle-free in their movement, and the BBMP had failed to manage its responsibilities.

The failure to manage the drains amounts to ‘maladministration’, the notice read.

The Lokayukta has summoned the BBMP chief commissioner; zonal commissioner, BBMP East Zone; executive engineer, Shivajinagar division; assistant executive engineer, Sampangiramnagar ward; and executive engineer, stormwater drains; to appear before them and provide details on the issue.