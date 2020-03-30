Learner drivers sense an opportunity on trafficless roads

Learner drivers are sensing an opportunity on the city's trafficless roads, disregarding the hazards of stepping out in the time of the coronavirus.

Trainers have reported a big jump in the number of people enquiring about car driving classes during the 21-day lockdown.

Paramesh G, a driving trainer from South Bengaluru, said he'd been getting too many phone calls for the past few days. Paramesh doesn't run a driving school but trains people in their own vehicles.

The owner of a leading driving school in Vijayanagar said the demand was so high that many people were willing to pay more than what he would charge during other days. "People think it's easy to learn driving because the roads are empty," he said. "But we are not ready to take the risk during this health emergency."

A trainer from Girija Driving School in RR Nagar said at least six clients had requested him to take classes for the next 20 days but he told them that it would not be possible until the Covid-19 crisis ended.

A senior police officer confirmed a spike in vehicles embossed with L (learner) stickers on the streets. "Some people are acting irresponsibly. They think it's a vacation and want to explore the city. They are coming out and creating trouble," he added.

Another officer warned that anyone found driving without a valid licence would be booked. "First of all, stepping out is an offence during this lockdown. If anyone's trying to learn driving, then it's a crime," the officer added.

Wheelies on the rise

As if this not was enough, many motorcyclists are doing wheelies on the empty roads. Some residents have complained to the police.

An officer from the Kengeri police station said most of the motorcyclists were doing wheelies on inner streets, not the arterial roads. "We have received complaints and will take action," the officer added.