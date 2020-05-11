'Lifestyle changes must to face post-COVID challenges'

'Lifestyle changes needed to face post-COVID challenges'

Umesh R Yadav
Umesh R Yadav, DHNS,
  • May 11 2020, 01:16 ist
  • updated: May 11 2020, 01:26 ist

Long-term lifestyle changes are needed to win the battle against the novel coronavirus, said S Suresh Kumar, the government spokesperson on Covid-19 matters. 

People should adopt a positive mindset in their lives to face the challenges brought about the pandemic, he said at the felicitation of over 200 corona warriors, including doctors, ASHA workers, healthcare personnel, police officers, home guards and pourakarmikas, in Rajajinagar on Sunday. 

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar and local politicians were present at the event.  Kumar said that besides maintaining personal hygiene, people should also ensure hygiene in the community at large. “Once this crisis ends, there are going to be many challenges but we should have a positive mindset and change our lifestyle to overcome them,” he said. “This is a fight between mankind and the coronavirus. And mankind should win.” 

Describing the fight against Covid-19 as World War III, Kumar said the war could be won only by respecting the coronavirus warriors.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
S Suresh Kumar
Coronavirus
Bengaluru
COVID-19

What's Brewing

For this UP family, lockdown is a blessing in disguise

For this UP family, lockdown is a blessing in disguise

Why multiplexes are nervous

Why multiplexes are nervous

Global virus cases top 4 mn as nations prep reopening

Global virus cases top 4 mn as nations prep reopening

Bakery owner held in TN for 'no Muslim staff' tagline

Bakery owner held in TN for 'no Muslim staff' tagline

Gas leak and after: The misery continues for some

Gas leak and after: The misery continues for some

 