'Lifestyle changes needed to face post-COVID challenges'

Long-term lifestyle changes are needed to win the battle against the novel coronavirus, said S Suresh Kumar, the government spokesperson on Covid-19 matters.

People should adopt a positive mindset in their lives to face the challenges brought about the pandemic, he said at the felicitation of over 200 corona warriors, including doctors, ASHA workers, healthcare personnel, police officers, home guards and pourakarmikas, in Rajajinagar on Sunday.

Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar and local politicians were present at the event. Kumar said that besides maintaining personal hygiene, people should also ensure hygiene in the community at large. “Once this crisis ends, there are going to be many challenges but we should have a positive mindset and change our lifestyle to overcome them,” he said. “This is a fight between mankind and the coronavirus. And mankind should win.”

Describing the fight against Covid-19 as World War III, Kumar said the war could be won only by respecting the coronavirus warriors.