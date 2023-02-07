Lokayukta registers suo motu proceedings against Victoria Hospital

The Karnataka Lokayukta has filed suo motu proceedings against the authorities of Victoria Hospital for failing to provide basic facilities to the patients and their attendants.

The proceedings were initiated by the Upa Lokayukta following some news reports, which alleged that the hospital did not provide accommodation on the premises for attendants and bystanders of the patients who arrive from different parts of the state.

That apart, there were also allegations that prescribed medicines were not available at the counters in the hospitals and that the attendants had no option but to walk close to one km to get the medicines.

The news reports also pointed out that there was an inordinate delay in providing many services, including scans.

In the notice issued by the Upa Lokayukta, it opined that such faults by the hospital would not only result in the denial of the right to life and liberty guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India, but also amounts to maladministration according to Section 2(10) of the Karnataka Lokayukta Act.

Based on the suo motu proceedings, the chief medical officer of Victoria Hospital has been issued a notice seeking a response to the allegations.