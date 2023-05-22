Man drowns after trying to gauge waterlogging in Bengaluru's Rajakaluve

A 31-year-old man drowned in the Rajakaluve on Sunday evening during heavy rain as he tried to gauge the water logging level on the road and accidentally stepped into the Rajakaluve in Kempapura Agrahara.

The deceased has been identified as Lokesh, a resident of Kempapura Agrahara near KEB office. On preliminary investigation, police said that Lokesh drowned in the Rajakaluve water around 5 pm.

Lokesh stepped out of his house when it was raining heavily. He told his family members and neighbours that he was going to gauge the water logging on the road and got into the water by folding his pant till his knee.

Lokesh's family members and a few neighbours had warned him of Rajakaluve water flowing above the road level, but he ignored them and stepped into the Rajakaluve, subsequently drowned in front of them.

The family members alerted the fire and emergency services and police. The body was traced in Byatarayanapura of Mysuru Road after some time. He was working as house-keeping staff and was unmarried.

The KP Agrahara police have taken up the case of unnatural death based on the complaint filed by Lokesh’s mother Cheluvamma.