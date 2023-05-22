Man drowns after trying to gauge waterlogging in B'luru

Man drowns after trying to gauge waterlogging in Bengaluru's Rajakaluve

The deceased has been identified as Lokesh, a resident of Kempapura Agrahara near KEB office

Nina George
Nina George, DHNS,
  • May 22 2023, 14:13 ist
  • updated: May 22 2023, 14:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 31-year-old man drowned in the Rajakaluve on Sunday evening during heavy rain as he tried to gauge the water logging level on the road and accidentally stepped into the Rajakaluve in Kempapura Agrahara.

The deceased has been identified as Lokesh, a resident of Kempapura Agrahara near KEB office. On preliminary investigation, police said that Lokesh drowned in the Rajakaluve water around 5 pm.

Lokesh stepped out of his house when it was raining heavily. He told his family members and neighbours that he was going to gauge the water logging on the road and got into the water by folding his pant till his knee.

Read | Techie dies in Bengaluru as vehicle gets submerged at flooded underpass

Lokesh's family members and a few neighbours had warned him of Rajakaluve water flowing above the road level, but he ignored them and stepped into the Rajakaluve, subsequently drowned in front of them.

The family members alerted the fire and emergency services and police. The body was traced in Byatarayanapura of Mysuru Road after some time. He was working as house-keeping staff and was unmarried.

The KP Agrahara police have taken up the case of unnatural death based on the complaint filed by Lokesh’s mother Cheluvamma.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
waterlogging

Related videos

What's Brewing

Nepali climber ties record with 27th Everest summit

Nepali climber ties record with 27th Everest summit

Ways to make the future sustainable

Ways to make the future sustainable

Climate activists turn Rome's Trevi Fountain black

Climate activists turn Rome's Trevi Fountain black

DiCaprio and Scorsese score raves at star-packed Cannes

DiCaprio and Scorsese score raves at star-packed Cannes

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends grandson's graduation

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends grandson's graduation

'Drishyam' franchise to be remade in South Korea

'Drishyam' franchise to be remade in South Korea

 