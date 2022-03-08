Manipal, DH-PV to hold discussion on Women’s Day

Manipal Hospitals in association with Deccan Herald and Prajavani will hold a discussion on the occasion of International Women's Day in the city on Tuesday.

The discussion, based on the theme #sharehersilence, will honour the sacrifice of those who helped save lives. The event will bring forth the stories of women who are liver donors and the incredible journey of the recipients.

Actor Sonika Gowda will be the chief guest and the discussion will be moderated by Rekha Diwakar.

Several women specialists from Manipal Hospitals led by Dr Rajiv Lochan, lead consultant, hepato-pancreato-biliary (HPB) surgery and liver transplant surgery, will take part. Besides, women specialists from liver transplant units, intensive care units, peadatric intensive care units and anaesthesiology will also take part in the event, which will commence at 11.30 am at Sterlings Mac Hotel on Old Airport Road.

