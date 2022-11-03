Metro Phase III project gets approval from government

In a major boost to the city’s public transport, Karnataka’s Finance Department has given in-principle approval to the Rs 16,368 crore Namma Metro’s Phase III (A) project.

The clearance to partially fund the project is expected to fast track approvals needed before submitting the proposal for the central government’s final nod.

“We have got clearance from the finance department. The Urban Development Separtment (UDD), too, has given its consent. In a week’s time, we will submit the proposal to the union government through UDD,” Anjum Parvez, Managing Director of Namma Metro told DH.

The proposal is likely to be routed through the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) as the incumbent Basavaraj Bommai also holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio.

The Phase III (A) project comprises two lines: west of Outer Ring Road (32.16 km) from Kempapura to JP Nagar 4th Phase and along Magadi Road from Hosahalli to Kadabagere (12.82 km).

While the 32.16-km stretch will have a total of 22 stations and six interchange metro stations, the 12.82-km stretch will be a new line with an interchange station at Sumanahalli Cross.

As per the initial plan, the JP Nagar interchange station that joins the Gottigere-Nagawara line (Reach 6 of Phase II) will be similar to the RV Rroad station with a common platform, but with a better plan for passenger movement.

While the design of the Peenya metro interchange has not been finalised, the remaining interchange metro stations are likely to be connected through foot overbridges as proposed at the Central Silk Board metro station.

Officials said both the lines will be taken up on the existing financing model, where the state and the union governments will share 20% each while the remaining 60% will be raised through external borrowings. The project, estimated to cost Rs 16,368 crore, is scheduled to take five years to complete from the date of the Centre’s approval.

Depot at Sunkadakatte

Over 70 acres of plain land has been identified near Sunkadakatte, off Magadi Road, for building a large metro depot expected to serve two upcoming metro lines.

The proposed depot — part of Namma Metro’s Phase III-A project — could be the city’s second largest facility due to the availability of land.

Barring the one in Peenya, almost all metro depots, including the ones that are currently under-construction, have come up on a land that is not more than 40 acres.

Sources said the 70-acre land is disputed property. It is part of a 100-acre parcel the state government had signed away to an ashram several years ago. Though the government got control of the property briefly, the court ruled in the ashram’s favour. It is learnt that the government has filed a writ petition in the higher court to wrest back control of the property.