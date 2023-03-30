Mysterious markings on trees in Bengaluru's Sadashivanagar spark felling fears

Several trees on CV Raman Road in Sadashivanagar have been marked without explanation even as local residents suspect that the BBMP is preparing to axe them.

They say such markings are usually done ahead of issuing a formal public notice before felling trees.

A B Doddaiah, BBMP Chief Engineer, West Zone, said his office did not mark the trees.

Also Read | East Bengaluru gets light evening rainfall after a hot day

Devaraj, Executive Engineer, BBMP’s road infrastructure department, also confirmed that the trees were not marked by his division.

He stated that there is a proposal to build a flyover, but it is still in the conceptual stage.

Sareena Sikkaligar, BBMP’s Deputy Conservator of Forest (DCF), said she has received complaints from the residents about the trees marked on the stretch. She said no department has submitted any application seeking permission to cut trees on this road.