Markings on trees in Bengaluru spark felling fears

Mysterious markings on trees in Bengaluru's Sadashivanagar spark felling fears

A B Doddaiah, BBMP Chief Engineer, West Zone, said his office did not mark the trees

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 30 2023, 02:17 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2023, 03:51 ist
They say such markings are usually done ahead of issuing a formal public notice before felling trees. Credit: Special Arrangement

Several trees on CV Raman Road in Sadashivanagar have been marked without explanation even as local residents suspect that the BBMP is preparing to axe them.

They say such markings are usually done ahead of issuing a formal public notice before felling trees. 

A B Doddaiah, BBMP Chief Engineer, West Zone, said his office did not mark the trees.

Also Read | East Bengaluru gets light evening rainfall after a hot day

Devaraj, Executive Engineer, BBMP’s road infrastructure department, also confirmed that the trees were not marked by his division.

He stated that there is a proposal to build a flyover, but it is still in the conceptual stage.

Sareena Sikkaligar, BBMP’s Deputy Conservator of Forest (DCF), said she has received complaints from the residents about the trees marked on the stretch. She said no department has submitted any application seeking permission to cut trees on this road.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
BBMP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Delhi man beats wife to death for being 'lazy'

Delhi man beats wife to death for being 'lazy'

Startup makes extinct mammoth meatball

Startup makes extinct mammoth meatball

Cheetah brought from Namibia gives birth to four cubs

Cheetah brought from Namibia gives birth to four cubs

Nashville residents 'devastated' after school shooting

Nashville residents 'devastated' after school shooting

Some in Somalia break Ramadan fast with just water

Some in Somalia break Ramadan fast with just water

 