No malpractice in police recruitment: Praveen Sood

Ruling out malpractices in police recruitment exams, DG&IGP Praveen Sood admitted to manipulation in answer sheets in exam centres, calling it a breach of trust.

Sood was addressing the media after the service parade held in KSRP Ground in Koramangala. The case was registered based on suspicions. Crime Investigation Department (CID) officials have already arrested people involved in the scam, Sood said.

He said the department will issue a notification regarding the recruitment of 2,000 constables. The department has already recruited 4,000 constables in the last two years.

Use of loudspeakers

Speaking about use of loudspeakers in places of worship and other public places, Sood said the police have already issued notices to such places and asked them to follow the court’s directive.

