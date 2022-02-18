Officers not holding ward meetings to face action: BBMP

Nodal officers failing to hold ward committee meetings will face action: BBMP

In cases where officers were transferred or changed, the joint commissioners should inform the same to the head office

Sneha Ramesh
Sneha Ramesh, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 18 2022, 01:19 ist
  • updated: Feb 18 2022, 04:39 ist
An order passed by the civic body directed zonal joint commissioners to ensure that nodal officers conduct ward committee meetings regularly. Credit: DH File Photo

With many nodal officers failing to hold regular ward committee meetings, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is considering taking disciplinary action against them.

An order passed by the civic body directed zonal joint commissioners to ensure that nodal officers conduct ward committee meetings regularly.

“We have been receiving complaints that ward committee meetings are either not being held or adequate action has not been taken. We have directed the joint commissioners to monitor the meetings and send a proposal to the head office to initiate disciplinary action against (failing) officials,” said Yogesh T, Deputy Commissioner
(Administration), BBMP.

He added: “There have been previous orders mandating the ward committee meetings. If the officials fail to abide by it, that amounts to dereliction of duty.”

In cases where officers were transferred or changed, the joint commissioners should inform the same to the head office, he said.

