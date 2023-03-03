Only Rs 50 cr for Indira Canteen, some may stop service

Only Rs 50 cr for Indira Canteen, some may stop serving dinner

Over the years, people have alleged poor maintenance of these canteens

Sneha Ramesh
Sneha Ramesh, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 03 2023, 02:27 ist
  • updated: Mar 03 2023, 04:38 ist
Over the years, people have alleged poor maintenance of these canteens. Credit: DH Photo

The BBMP has allocated only Rs 50 crore to run Indira Canteens in the city. 

Over the years, people have alleged poor maintenance of these canteens. Post-Covid, the footfall at these canteens has come down drastically. 

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said that the supply of dinner at nearly 35 Indira Canteens might soon stop owing to the reduced footfall. “Contractors have pointed out that the footfall for dinner at 30 to 35 canteens has come down drastically and many canteens do not even sell 50 plates,” Girinath said. 

A representative for Adamya Chetana, which runs a few of these canteens, said it was not viable to supply for a less number of people. 

“Post pandemic, the footfall has reduced drastically and it does not work out for us. It gets difficult to supply for such a small number since we will incur transportation and other costs. Hence, we are discussing the matter with the BBMP chief commissioner,” a representative said. 

