Outgoing mayor happy overall, but rues fund cut

Outgoing Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun on Friday said she was happy with her term except for the cut in budget and action plan grants.

Addressing media persons about her exit as the mayor of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Gangambike said, “I worked hard for the development of the city though I had not made many promises while taking charge. But I had clearly set out my priorities like cleanliness, nature conservation, generating tax revenue and others.”

The mayor said that she enjoyed fairly good cooperation from the previous coalition government as well as the new BJP government. “Still, I feel a little disappointed about the fund allocation forwards.”

Gangambike’s term ends on September 30 after which mayoral elections will be held on October 1, which is expected to be won by the BJP.

Speaking about her achievements, she said, “I initiated new waste tenders in the city which are almost processed. New waste contractors will be appointed soon.” She also said that a record amount of Rs 2,565 crore was collected during the 2018-19 financial year after a tax collection drive in all zones. “Except K R Market, we have recovered all mortgaged public properties,” she said.

Among the other successful initiatives during her term, the mayor listed the identification of location for burial grounds in the city, the establishment of 500 water purifier kiosks, ban on plastic and trimming the number of Kempegowda awardees to 100.

“I would like to thank all the people who supported me,” she said.