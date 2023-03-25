PM inaugurates much-awaited Whitefield Metro line in Bengaluru

PM inaugurates much-awaited Whitefield Metro in B'luru

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 25 2023, 14:13 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2023, 14:19 ist
For the train journey, Modi was accompanied by a select group of Namma Metro staff and construction workers, in addition to the dignitaries. Credit: Twitter/ @BJP4India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 13.71-km Whitefield (Kadugodi)-KR Pura metro line in eastern Bengaluru on Saturday. 

Modi reached the terminal station — Whitefield (Kadugodi) — around 1 pm and walked around the premises. He then bought a ticket and boarded a train to the Sadaramangala (Satya Sai Hospital) metro station, 4.4 km away. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Bangalore Central MP P C Mohan, Mahadevapura MLA and BMRCL boss Anjum Parwez among others accompanied him. 

For the train journey, Modi was accompanied by a select group of Namma Metro staff and construction workers, in addition to the dignitaries. 

The Whitefield line is expected to open to the public from 7 am onwards on Sunday although Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has yet to publicly announce the timings.

