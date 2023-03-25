PM inaugurates much-awaited Whitefield Metro line in Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 13.71-km Whitefield (Kadugodi)-KR Pura metro line in eastern Bengaluru on Saturday.

Modi reached the terminal station — Whitefield (Kadugodi) — around 1 pm and walked around the premises. He then bought a ticket and boarded a train to the Sadaramangala (Satya Sai Hospital) metro station, 4.4 km away. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Bangalore Central MP P C Mohan, Mahadevapura MLA and BMRCL boss Anjum Parwez among others accompanied him.

For the train journey, Modi was accompanied by a select group of Namma Metro staff and construction workers, in addition to the dignitaries.

Except for Doordarshan and All India Radio (AIR), no media outlet was allowed to cover the event.

The Whitefield line is expected to open to the public from 7 am onwards on Sunday although Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has yet to publicly announce the timings.