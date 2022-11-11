Modi flags off South India's first Vande Bharat train

PM Modi flags off South India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru

The train connects Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 11 2022, 11:07 ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2022, 11:19 ist
PM Modi flags off South India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off the inaugural special of south India's first Vande Bharat Express at Krantiveera Sangolli Railway station here.

The train connects Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru. The Prime Minister also flagged off the 'Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan' train, which is operated by Karnataka's Muzrai Department, under the 'Bharat Gaurav' train policy of Railways.

Track live updates of PM Modi in Bengaluru here

"It will fulfill the dream of numerous travellers intending to undertake Kashi Yatra," according to the South Western Railway.

Also Read | PM Modi arrives in Bengaluru, to unveil Kempegowda's statue; inaugurate Airport's Terminal 2

The train offers a eight-day tour package at discounted rates for pilgrims.

Official sources said the Government of Karnataka gives cash assistance of Rs 5,000 to the Kashi Vishwanath Yatra pilgrims. This train covers holy places including Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Karnataka News
India News
Vande Bharat Express
Narendra Modi

What's Brewing

Drone taxi takes first flight amid air traffic in Paris

Drone taxi takes first flight amid air traffic in Paris

Preventive cardiology pioneer Lewis Kuller dies at 88

Preventive cardiology pioneer Lewis Kuller dies at 88

CO2 emissions on track to hit all-time high in 2022

CO2 emissions on track to hit all-time high in 2022

DH Toon | What makes a PM?

DH Toon | What makes a PM?

Bengaluru airport's swanky garden-themed Terminal 2

Bengaluru airport's swanky garden-themed Terminal 2

 